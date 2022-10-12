The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.14

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 11715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
