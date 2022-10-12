The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.14

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 11715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 22,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

