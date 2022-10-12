The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,716. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 238,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

