The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLU. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.