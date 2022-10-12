The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Neutral

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

Vitru Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vitru has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $453.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of -0.22.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vitru

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Compass Group LLC raised its holdings in Vitru by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vitru in the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.