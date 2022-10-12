The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Neutral

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ VTRU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vitru has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $453.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of -0.22.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
