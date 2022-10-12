The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target to $40.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.31. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $1,558,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

