The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $460.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $404.81.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $297.30. 53,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,000. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.