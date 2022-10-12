The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,119 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOVE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,414. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.52%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

