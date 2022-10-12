The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $158.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.24.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

