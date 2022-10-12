The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $224,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.10. 46,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.24. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

