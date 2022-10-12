The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

WMB stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

