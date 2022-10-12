Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0495 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $262.43 million and $3.82 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00061529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007636 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency . Theta Fuel has a current supply of 5,301,214,400. The last known price of Theta Fuel is 0.04958015 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $5,855,983.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.