Thomas M. Ross Sells 4,282 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MaxCyte Stock Performance
Shares of MXCT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. 296,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $643.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.41.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after buying an additional 229,373 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,043,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after buying an additional 657,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after buying an additional 126,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 26.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,367,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 495,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 67.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 947,104 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
