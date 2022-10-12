Thomasville National Bank Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.33.

Shares of NSC opened at $212.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.54 and a 200 day moving average of $242.79. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.