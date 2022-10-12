Thomasville National Bank Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $1,259,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after buying an additional 277,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95.

