Thomasville National Bank Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $191.65 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.26.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

