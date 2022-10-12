Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $734,207.70 and approximately $466,152.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tidal Finance’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,327,022,810 tokens. The official message board for Tidal Finance is tidalfinance.medium.com. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tidal Finance’s official website is www.tidal.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tidal Finance has a current supply of 19,838,000,001 with 865,226,228.9131721 in circulation. The last known price of Tidal Finance is 0.00031853 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $409,271.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tidal.finance/.”

