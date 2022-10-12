Tokenbox (TBX) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Tokenbox (TBX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Tokenbox token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $18,743.31 and approximately $10.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is https://reddit.com/r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tokenbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox (TBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tokenbox has a current supply of 16,051,589.78269311 with 11,235,450.72058796 in circulation. The last known price of Tokenbox is 0.00166371 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $10.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenbox.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

