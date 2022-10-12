Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the September 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. 174,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,840. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.38. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Nomura downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

