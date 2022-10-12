Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in September

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

