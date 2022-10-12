TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Shares of BLD opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

