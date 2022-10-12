Topgolf Callaway Brands’ (MODG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.83% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

MODG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NYSE:MODG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,055. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

