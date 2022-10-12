Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Trading Up 1.1 %

Toro stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Toro by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Toro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Toro by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

