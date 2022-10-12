Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Up 27,400.0% in September

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 27,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,813,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Touchpoint Group Trading Up 50.0 %
TGHI stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,434,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,684,963. Touchpoint Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Touchpoint Group Company Profile
