Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Up 27,400.0% in September

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 27,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,813,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group Trading Up 50.0 %

TGHI stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,434,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,684,963. Touchpoint Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

