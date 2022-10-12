Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Shares Down 2.3%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $55.02. Approximately 25,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 53,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMLF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.1713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

