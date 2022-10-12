Traders Buy High Volume of WeWork Call Options (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,345 call options on the company. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 3,313 call options.

WeWork stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,746. WeWork has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WeWork will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WeWork from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

In other WeWork news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. FMR LLC grew its stake in WeWork by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377,610 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in WeWork by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,566,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after buying an additional 1,126,119 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in WeWork by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,813,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

