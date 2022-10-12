Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,248 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,925% compared to the typical volume of 111 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ATEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $89,747.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,251,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,148.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphatec Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 127,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $3,739,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 23,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,719. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.06 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 268.17% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also

