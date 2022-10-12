TransferCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million (TX)

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $2.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @txproject_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is https://reddit.com/r/txprj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TransferCoin (TX) is a cryptocurrency . TransferCoin has a current supply of 8,296,433. The last known price of TransferCoin is 0.17604049 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://txproject.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

