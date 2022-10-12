TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.14.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.54. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.41.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $51,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $13,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $1,939,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,568.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $51,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $13,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,110 shares of company stock worth $5,009,177. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,338,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $10,233,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 74,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

