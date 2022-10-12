Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.27. The company had a trading volume of 118,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $326.85 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

