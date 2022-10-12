Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,283 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Deere & Company by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 219,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after acquiring an additional 114,042 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,050,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.76 and a 200 day moving average of $357.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.