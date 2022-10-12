Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 155,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDRV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $33.04. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,095. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $57.71.

