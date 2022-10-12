Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 303,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,479. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

