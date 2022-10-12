Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 603.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 88,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.