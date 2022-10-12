Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $5.47 on Wednesday, reaching $183.80. 52,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.33. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $185.27 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

