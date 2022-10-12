Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $48.96 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 8.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,902 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,298,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 927,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381,773. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

