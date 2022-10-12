Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.36. 222,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,011. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

