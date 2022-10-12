Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,359 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,000. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.34. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

