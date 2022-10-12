Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 537 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,885. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

