Treecle 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $47,597.00 (TRCL)

Treecle (TRCL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Treecle has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Treecle token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Treecle has a market cap of $1.37 million and $47,597.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Treecle Profile

Treecle was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 tokens. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @trcl_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Treecle’s official message board is medium.com/@treecle. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io.

Treecle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle (TRCL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Klaytn platform. Treecle has a current supply of 996,547,634.738623 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Treecle is 0.00205142 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $32,658.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.treecle.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treecle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treecle using one of the exchanges listed above.

