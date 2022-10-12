Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRITF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Tri-Tech shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Tri-Tech Price Performance
About Tri-Tech
Tri-Tech Holding Inc provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects.
