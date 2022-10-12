Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Reaches One Day Volume of $272,077.00

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $272,077.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,145.79 or 1.00011527 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002392 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00040743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060676 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022858 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

TRIAS is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official message board is triaslab.medium.com. The official website for Trias Token (new) is www.trias.one. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a cryptocurrency . Trias Token (new) has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,600,000 in circulation. The last known price of Trias Token (new) is 0.82778345 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $335,647.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trias.one/.”

