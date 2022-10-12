Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.15. Tricida shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 865 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 738,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 738,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 395,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,690,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,388,771.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,074,980 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,429 and have sold 352,107 shares valued at $4,467,548. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tricida Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $708.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricida

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 13.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after buying an additional 317,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 60.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 72,979 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth about $2,238,000.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

