Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
