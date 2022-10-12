Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

