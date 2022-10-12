Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRN. Stephens boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.