Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Trinseo Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE TSE traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,197. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,355,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $12,527,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $4,634,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $3,475,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Articles

