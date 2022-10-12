Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.94, but opened at $18.47. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Trinseo shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.52.
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
