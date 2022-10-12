Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.68

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.64. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 120.08 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 193.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BBOX shares. Shore Capital reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 231.40 ($2.80).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

