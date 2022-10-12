Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 71000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

About Triumph Gold

(Get Rating)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.