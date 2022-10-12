True North Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $5,546,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 444,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

