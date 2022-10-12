True North Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $507.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $515.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.72. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.58.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

